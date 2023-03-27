RODEO, Calif. (KRON) — A six-year-old boy has died after a vehicle being pursued by police crashed into his family’s vehicle on Thursday, the Hercules Police Department confirmed in a press release Monday afternoon.

The boy was with his twin brother and mother in a Nissan when they were hit by a suspect allegedly fleeing HPD. The mother died at the scene. Ralph Ellsworth White III, 20, of Vallejo, was later identified as the suspected driver of the reportedly stolen vehicle, and he was taken into custody after being located at a liquor store not far from the crash, police said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victims and the community during this difficult time. We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy, and that you keep them in your prayers.” -Hercules Police Department

Police listed the identities of the victims as confidential. White III is now facing three counts of pursuit causing death or great bodily injury, one count of vehicular manslaughter and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle. HPD says additional murder charges will now be filed with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office this week.