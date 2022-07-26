SAN JOSE (BCN) — The San Jose Sharks professional hockey team on Tuesday announced David Quinn, who most recently served as Team USA’s head coach at the 2022 Winter Olympics, as their new head coach. The Sharks on July 1 announced the firing of former head coach Bob Boughner and multiple assistant coaches after missing the National Hockey League playoffs in each of the past three seasons.

Quinn, 55, before serving as Team USA’s coach, has also been head coach of the NHL’s New York Rangers as well as serving that role at Boston University before that.

“David has successfully coached at several different levels in his hockey career, including with Team USA on the international stage at the Olympics,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. “His experience in developing young players as a head coach at Boston University and at the NHL level over the last few seasons has proven to be effective.”

KRON On is streaming news live now

Grier said, “His previous NHL head coaching experience is valuable to us and he implements a system that will fit with our philosophy of being a hard team to play against. We are extremely happy to have him a part of this organization.”

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.