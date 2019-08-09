SJPD create program to stop violence in schools

SAN JOSE (KRON) — “We want to do our best if tragedy strikes to end the threat as quickly as possible.”

In reaction to a string of mass shootings both here in the Bay Area and across the nation, San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia has announced the creation of the Guardian School Program where nine pairs of police officers will be on the street each day dedicated to stopping violence at schools.

“We’ve divided the city into different zones,” Garcia said. “We will have a two-person guardian car. They will be equipped, trained and armed to respond to violence at schools in their sector.”

Many are crediting the quick response of officers in both the Gilroy and Ohio shootings with reducing the numbers of lives lost.

That’s the same goal here.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to better secure our schools,” Chris Funk said.

Funk is superintendent of the East Side Union High School District.

“Any opportunity we can bolster the security of our schools is a positive thing,” he said.

Police are also launching an Events Guardian Program for citywide events like this weekend’s San Jose Jazz Summer Fest — which means they have increased police presence with an active shooter mitigation plan in place.

If it seems as if these programs are on the fastrak — they are.

Police said they can’t afford to wait, especially considering school starts next week.