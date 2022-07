(KRON) — The San Jose Fire Department is responding to an outdoor fire near the 800 block of West San Carlos Street, according to a tweet from the department. As of 9:57 a.m., SJFD has the fire under control.

Firefighters are getting “good knockdown” on the fire, the tweet continued.

The fire has not extended to any structures, and there have been no reported injuries.

SJFD does not yet know the cause of the fire.