SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her 2-year-old daughter Wednesday.

The suspect, Crystal Mendez, and her daughter were last seen at the Coliseum BART station in Oakland. The child, Tayana, was allegedly taken from the home of the suspect’s ex-husband in San Jose, who has legal custody of her. The ex-husband is not the biological father of the Tayana. Officials said Tayana’s biological father has a history of drug and legal issues.

Officials said Mendez has ties to the Tenderloin District in San Francisco and has a history of drug and weapons violations. It is unknown why Mendez was at the home of her ex-husband. Officials said they believe she may be currently under the influence of drugs and she has no legal custody of Tayana.

A photo of kidnapping suspect Crystal Mendez. (San Jose Police Department)

A photo of the missing toddler, Tayana. (San Jose Police Department)

Mendez is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hooded jacket, black skinny jeans with ripped knees and dark colored sneakers.

The child, Tayana, was last seen wearing a white jacket with pink sleeves and blue pants.

Officials said the stroller she is using is black and teal.

Officials said Mendez does not have a residence to return to and is most likely roaming the streets. There is no vehicle description available.

If seen or located, please call 9-1-1.