SJSU cleared to play as Mountain West football returns

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Mountain West Conference is the latest collegiate conference to slowly reel sports back into the picture.

The MW Board of Directors met Thursday night and approved plans to resume football beginning Saturday, Oct. 24.

A total of eights games will be played and the championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19.

Fall sports were postponed on Aug. 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mountain West will require all student-athletes, coaches, trainers and others on the field to get tested three times a week.

“Our players, coaches, staff, fans and friends are excited to learn there will be Mountain West football this year,” San Jose State University football head coach Brent Brennan said. “Thank you to the Mountain West Board of Directors for collecting, studying and  evaluating the available information leading to this announcement. At San Jose State, we will continue working with our campus leaders and our county officers on the steps necessary for the Spartans to play in 2020.”

