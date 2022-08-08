(BCN) — Starting next year, San Jose State University will offer students the ability to earn online degrees in five undergraduate majors.

The online program targets adult learners, especially those juggling a career while trying to finish a college degree.

“Access to SJSU Online will give busy professionals, parents, veterans, and community college students the opportunity to transform their lives by completing their undergraduate degrees online,” said SJSU Provost and Senior Vice President Vincent J. Del Casino, Jr.

The five undergraduate degrees that will be available online are anthropology, economics, information science and data analytics, interdisciplinary engineering, community leadership concentration and interdisciplinary studies, educational.

There are plans to expand the program in the future and the online initiative will be one of the largest such programs in the California State University system.

Tuition for an online degree at SJSU will cost $450 per credit. Registration will be open from Sept. 1 through Dec. 1, and classes being in January 2023.

Officials said the program will offer an individualized approach to support adult learners who are balancing their studies with personal lives and work. There will also be academic advising teams, tutoring support and career services.

“The ability to finish my undergraduate degree was a game-changer for me,” said Ron Rogers, Interim Vice Provost for Academic Innovation and Online Initiatives. “It was our collective goal at SJSU to ensure that other Californians had that opportunity as well.”

Rogers, a first-generation college student, completed his degree after pausing his college career because of financial and personal reasons.

The program will be available only to California residents at first, and will eventually be offered nationwide. An estimated 2.5 million Californians between the ages of 25-54 have attended at least one year of college but have not completed a bachelor’s degree, university officials said.

“SJSU Online will help change the life narrative and trajectory of adult Californians in our region and beyond,” said SJSU Interim President Steve Perez. “It will lead to more impactful careers, increase earning potential and foster a sense of pride and accomplishment for degree-earners and their families.”

More information on the program is available at https://sjsu.edu/online/

