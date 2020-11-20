Ski resorts set to open with new COVID-19 guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Ski resorts are preparing to open for the season with new rules due to COVID-19.

The Sierra-at-Tahoe resort is welcoming visitors back with open, yet socially distanced, arms.

Some guidelines include:

Face coverings required in all indoor spaces

Physical distancing required both indoor and outdoors

Daily staff wellness checks will be in place for guests and employees

Lodge capacity will be limited

Meanwhile folks at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows are getting ready for opening day on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The mountains are looking good after this week’s storm! As the season quickly approaches, please remember pass holders will have the best and most flexible access, and reservations are not required at this time. pic.twitter.com/hqA7CVPKjG — Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) November 19, 2020

The resort says it is spending about $1 million to increase physical distancing and sanitizing across both mountains.

Some booking sites and other resorts are requiring reservations for the 2020-21 season.