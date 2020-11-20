Ski resorts set to open with new COVID-19 guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Ski resorts are preparing to open for the season with new rules due to COVID-19.
The Sierra-at-Tahoe resort is welcoming visitors back with open, yet socially distanced, arms.
Some guidelines include:
- Face coverings required in all indoor spaces
- Physical distancing required both indoor and outdoors
- Daily staff wellness checks will be in place for guests and employees
- Lodge capacity will be limited
Meanwhile folks at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows are getting ready for opening day on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The resort says it is spending about $1 million to increase physical distancing and sanitizing across both mountains.
Some booking sites and other resorts are requiring reservations for the 2020-21 season.