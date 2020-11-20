Ski resorts set to open with new COVID-19 guidelines

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Ski resorts are preparing to open for the season with new rules due to COVID-19.

The Sierra-at-Tahoe resort is welcoming visitors back with open, yet socially distanced, arms.

Some guidelines include:

  • Face coverings required in all indoor spaces
  • Physical distancing required both indoor and outdoors
  • Daily staff wellness checks will be in place for guests and employees
  • Lodge capacity will be limited

Meanwhile folks at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows are getting ready for opening day on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The resort says it is spending about $1 million to increase physical distancing and sanitizing across both mountains.

Some booking sites and other resorts are requiring reservations for the 2020-21 season.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News