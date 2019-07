SQUAW VALLEY (KRON) — Skiing and the Fourth of July don’t normally go together, but after this year’s snowfall in the sierra, Squaw Valley welcomed crowds of skiers to the slopes to celebrate Independence Day.

Last winter, Squaw Valley saw more than 700 inches of now, which means summer skiing.

The resort was able to keep 7 feet of snow on its upper mountain, allowing visitors to ski on the Fourth of July.