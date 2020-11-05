‘Sleepy Joe’ mannequin hung outside Brentwood home

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Images and videos of a “Sleepy Joe” mannequin hung from a Brentwood home has residents and social media users on edge.
Brentwood police officers responded to the home Thursday morning to investigate the mannequin hanging from a tree.
The mannequin was wearing a black cap covering its face, a long sleeved shirt and denim blue jeans. A cardboard sign was displayed across the chest of the mannequin and read “Sleepy Joe (Cheater)”.
Officers spoke with the homeowner who agreed to take the mannequin down.
After consulting with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that this act was not criminal, stating offensive expression is protected under the First Amendment.
Social media users shared their concerns with the display. A protest is scheduled for Friday in response to the act.
The Brentwood Police Department’s investigation into this matter will be forwarded to the United States Secret Service for their review.
Latest Posts
- What happens if a president is not elected by Inauguration Day?
- Legal battle launched as presidential race still too close to call
- Trump tweets his outrage in all caps as votes are counted
- Democrats retain House control, but Republicans stop broad expansion
- LIVE NOW: Trump speaks from White House