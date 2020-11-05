‘Sleepy Joe’ mannequin hung outside Brentwood home

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Images and videos of a “Sleepy Joe” mannequin hung from a Brentwood home has residents and social media users on edge.

Brentwood police officers responded to the home Thursday morning to investigate the mannequin hanging from a tree.

The mannequin was wearing a black cap covering its face, a long sleeved shirt and denim blue jeans. A cardboard sign was displayed across the chest of the mannequin and read “Sleepy Joe (Cheater)”.

Officers spoke with the homeowner who agreed to take the mannequin down.

After consulting with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that this act was not criminal, stating offensive expression is protected under the First Amendment.

Social media users shared their concerns with the display. A protest is scheduled for Friday in response to the act.

BRENTWOOD CA & SURROUNDING AREAS. This photo was reposted to Instagram… this is supposedly a house in Brentwood. STAY SAFE MY POC COMMUNITY. When Trump loses things are not going to be safe, even in our wack ass small town. Be. Safe. Please pic.twitter.com/RxuOFa8Lgz — fuck the patriarchy (@maihabeans) November 5, 2020

That lynching display is why people in Brentwood need to openly display their support for BLM, LGBTQ+, and Immigrants. We allowed this man to feel comfortable in putting that display up. Get your signs, your flags, and your bumper stickers, and publicly support the people. — iangardizi (@iangardizi) November 5, 2020

ur lying to yourself if you ever thought brentwood was a safe space for immigrants/poc who aren’t whitewashed: growing up there i’ve seen ppl make fun of others for their accents, foreign names, oust a teacher for bringing awareness and labeling them as ‘too radical’… — rach 🤍 (@ratchellee_) November 5, 2020

TW // lynching



Brentwood has always been a racist ass town & these trump supporters seem way tooooo comfortable showing how racist they are. Sick as fuck. https://t.co/z2FdsGaYQw — shelly (@daaasmichelle) November 5, 2020

Tomorrow at Brentwood City Park at 4pm!



BE THERE AND LETS REMIND BRENTWOOD THAT RACISM DOES NOT BELONG IN OUR COMMUNITIES‼️ pic.twitter.com/aFUqiOfyYB — black lives still matter ‼️ (@omgshagg) November 5, 2020

The Brentwood Police Department’s investigation into this matter will be forwarded to the United States Secret Service for their review.

