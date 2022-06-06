(BCN)– The National Weather Service has extended a “Small Craft Advisory,” taking effect from 2:28 Monday morning, until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The initial advisory, issued at 9 p.m. Sunday for waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point, was set to end early Tuesday morning due to high northwest winds up to 28 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Seas 8 to 10 feet at 8 seconds were also expected, increasing the danger of capsized or damaged vessels and reduced visibility.

By Monday, the advisory had grown to include Monterey Bay, Point Pinos, and Point Arena.

“Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions,” the NWS advised. “Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.”

