SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday close to the site of last week’s earthquake that was felt all over the Bay Area, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was reported 8.6 miles east of Seven Trees, the neighborhood of San Jose where a 5.1-magnitude quake hit just before noon Oct. 25.

Last week’s quake was the largest the region had seen since 2014, as KRON4 reported at the time.

That quake hit the Calaveras Fault, which was responsible for the 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Morgan Hill in 1984. The 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake and the 1906 San Francisco earthquake were on the San Andreas Fault.

The Bay Area has seen a number of small earthquakes in recent weeks, including three in El Cerrito on Monday measuring 2.2-2.3.