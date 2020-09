SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Air quality officials issued an advisory on Thursday warning Bay Area residents that smoke from the August Complex fire, burning in the Mendocino National Forest, is expected to drift south, impacting the North Bay and parts of the East Bay on Friday.

While people can expect hazier skies, the air quality is expected to be good to moderate quality and is not expected to be unhealthy.

Check back for updates as we will continue to monitor air quality across the region.