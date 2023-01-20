SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement warning of a long period swell, sneaker waves and King Tides that could lead to hazardous beach conditions Friday. The warning comes one day after the search was called off for a San Francisco State University student who disappeared into the surf after going swimming at the beach off Pacifica.

The NWS also warns of additional runup on beaches possible this weekend and minor coastal flooding, which is possible in low-lying areas through Monday afternoon.

“The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to as the King Tides, will impact the coast and San Francisco Bay shoreline through Monday the 23rd,” the NWS advisory reads,” and have historically resulted in localized flooding of specific low lying areas each year.”

The coastal flood advisory will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Monday, while the Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through Sunday afternoon.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Areas impacted by the advisory include:

San Francisco

Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

San Francisco Peninsula Coast

Northern Monterey Bay

Southern Monterey Bay

Big Sur Coast

“Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tides is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads along the coast with the highest tides,” the advisory states. The risk for sneaker waves will increase due to a combination of King Tides and a long period northwest swell that arrives Friday evening.