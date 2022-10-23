SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab.

According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video of leaves with flakes flurrying behind. Shortly after, CSSL posted a photo of the area with a “bit of accumulation” on the ground.

By 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, the area had turned into a snowy “winter wonderland.” According to CSSL, the Soda Springs area of the Sierra Nevada mountain range has received about 1.4 inches of snow since the start of the weekend. Though most of it fell on Saturday, the cold temperatures kept the snow from melting overnight.

NE 28 at Dollar Point (Photo courtesy of DOT) Hwy 89 S. Tahoe City (Photo courtesy of DOT)

Department of Transportation cameras also caught patches of snow on Hwy 28 in Dollar Point, a small community on the edge of Lake Tahoe, and Hwy 89 in South Tahoe City.