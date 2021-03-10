Snowy weather complicates Sierra travel

NYACK, Calif. (KTXL) – Rain and snow made travel through the Sierra difficult Tuesday evening.

“Like right before Blue Canyon, people were starting to spin out,” said Kingvale chainer Tim Milos. “It just started dumping. As soon as you got past Cisco Grove it was just really coming.”



From Nyack to Cisco Grove, locals were expecting between 12 to 18 inches of new snow and anticipated a long, busy night.

“I hope I could be working all night, and getting people safe and on the road,” Milos told FOX40. “Debris out on the road, ice, snow. For somebody that’s not used it, it could make for a really bad trip. So lets just keep it in slow. If it starts to white-out CalTrans will shut down the freeway.”