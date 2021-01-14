So close: Bay Area winner scores second-biggest Powerball prize

SAN JOSE (KRON) – While the jackpot is still up for grabs, a Bay Area winner received the second-biggest prize after they selected the first five numbers but missed the powerball in the latest Powerball drawing.

The 5/5 ticket was sold at Paul’s Market at 412 E Empire St in San Jose.

Another 5/5 ticket was sold in San Diego.

The two top earners are estimated to receive over $2.7 million each. Not a bad consolation.

The next big draw is set to happen this Friday were the Mega Millions drawing is at $750 million.

The next Powerball and Super Lotto drawings are this Saturday and sit at $640 million and $12 million respectively.