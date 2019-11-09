‘So many errors’: Family of Orinda shooting victim questions police response time

ORINDA (KRON) — An Oakland man killed in the Orinda Halloween shooting is being remembered as someone who helped others in his community

That man’s family is also speaking out about what they feel was a slow police response on the night of the deadly shooting.

As a memorial of candles, cards and flowers continues to grow for the five people gunned down during a Halloween party at an Airbnb in Orinda, inside a church in Oakland, the family of 29-year-old Javlin County are reflecting upon him being someone who loved to help others.

“Hard working young man, very smart, straight A student as a matter of fact. He used to help me in the community, helping with the homeless people, helping with the veterans, tutoring the children. He did a lot of things with me and my organization,” said family friend Kim Ard-Elutilo.

County’s aunt, Ida Hancox says the 29-year-old had a great heart.

“The world is going to miss someone that is important, not only to his mom and all of us here but he had a great heart to everyone,” Hancox said.

Orinda city leaders tell KRON4 their officers were providing mutual aid on a home invasion call in the town of Lafayette when dispatch received the first call about noise at the Halloween party.

Carol Ferguson Jones explains says why she feels that explanation is unacceptable

“Had they done that initial call, the party would have dispersed. The owners did not even respond. There were so many errors in this situation. That could have been corrected but didn’t,” she said.

She says the ‘what-ifs’ aren’t going to bring any of the victims back.

“It is still not going to bring those other young men and women back to their parents,” she said.

County’s family will be hosting a vigil for all of the Orinda shooting victims at the Morning Star Baptist Church Sunday Nov. 17 AT 2 p.m.

