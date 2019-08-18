Live Now
SoCal man convicted of placing pipe bomb under ex’s car

News

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been convicted of planting a pipe bomb beneath his wife’s vehicle six years ago in an attempt to kill her and the couple’s two children.

The San Bernardino Sun reports a jury found 33-year-old Steven James Sunny guilty of attempted murder after deliberating for a day.

Prosecutors said the Victorville man built the bomb and placed it under his ex-wife’s SUV because he was angry about losing custody of the children.

She noticed the device and called authorities, who later found a transmitter to detonate the bomb inside Sunny’s vehicle.

During trial, the defense claimed that Sunny had been framed by a former girlfriend who was mad at him for backing out of a plan to kill each other’s spouses.

