Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Social media users celebrate Obama with #AllBirthdaysMatter trend on Trump’s 74th birthday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President Donald Trump celebrated his 74th birthday on Sunday, but social media users celebrated the day a bit differently.

#AllBirthdaysMatter and #ObamaAppreciationDay was trending on Twitter Sunday as users trolled the president’s birthday.

Athletes, actors, musicians, politicians and other celebrities shared their favorite photos of former president Barack Obama and created their own holiday: “Obama Appreciation Day”.

Others referred to it as the “1st annual Obama Day”.

You can view some of the posts below.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News