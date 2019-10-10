Social Security benefits to rise next year

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed social security checks wait to be mailed from the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Management services facility in Philadelphia. About 55 million Social Security recipients will get in 2012 their first increase in benefits since 2009, a 3.6 percent raise. But higher Medicare premiums could […]

(CNN) – Cost of living increases will be passed on to Social Security recipients in 2020.

According to the Social Security Administration, nearly 69 million Americans will get an extra 1.6% in their monthly benefits.

That’s about half of the increase given in 2019.

The raise is given to help off-set inflation which makes food, goods, and services cost more.

About half of seniors rely on Social Security for at least half their income, and about a quarter depend on it for at least 90% of their income, AARP says.

