Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li’s murder trial sees second delay

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) – Tiffany Li, the heirs to a multi-million dollar Chinese construction company, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday for the 2016 murder of Keith Green, but it has now been delayed until next week.

San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Robert Foiles did not give a reason Thursday for the delay, but prosecutors have confirmed that it came at the request of both the defense and the prosecution. Opening statements are now set for Tuesday.

Tiffany Li, foreground, arrives at the courthouse Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Redwood City, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

A previous delay kept the trial from moving forward for nearly a year when Li was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2018.

Li, along with boyfriend Kaveh Bayat, are charged with the first-degree murder of Green, the father of her children.

Li was famously released on a $35 million bail after posting it with help from $65 million worth of real estate assets. Courts require double the bail amount when property is pledged instead of cash.

Li’s family, who made millions on Chinese construction projects, helped her post the bail that allowed her to stay in her San Mateo County mansion under house arrest pending trial.

Conditions of her bail required her to forfeit all passports, remain under house arrest with an ankle monitor, and bar physical contact to her children and their passports.

Bayat remains in custody on $35 million bail.

Keith Green and Tiffany Li

Green and Li met around 2009 when he was 21 and she was 23. He was a high school football star from a blue-collar neighborhood while Li was rich and educated.

Green and Li had two daughters together, and a relationship that lasted six years, until prosecutors say Li took up with Bayat.

Green’s body was found on a dirt road in May 2016 with a bullet wound to the neck 80 miles north of the former couple’s Hillsborough mansion. Green, last seen arguing with Li at a restaurant to discuss child custody, was found two weeks after the incident.

Li told detectives they sat in her car for about an hour, discussing their children, then Green left after an amicable talk. But court records show investigators tracked both of their cellphones back to her mansion.

A few days after that, using phone records, police arrested Olivier Adella, a 6-foot-5 French-born mixed martial arts professional who describes himself as Bayat’s bodyguard. He has since opted to cooperate with police.

He said Li and Bayat showed up at his apartment the night of the restaurant meeting with Green’s body in the front passenger seat of Li’s SUV, blood coming from his mouth and ears.

Olivier told detectives Bayat showed him a handgun stuffed in his waistband and handed him gloves.

“I need you to take out the trash,” Olivier says Bayat told him.

Geoff Carr, Li’s attorney, says Olivier is lying about Li’s involvement. Charles Smith and John Halley, lawyers for Bayat and Olivier, did not return phone calls from The Associated Press.

Bayat and Li were arrested at the mansion the day after Adella’s arrest.

The Associated Press contributed information to this story.