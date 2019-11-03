Soda Rock Winery recovers with day of wine tasting following Kincade Fire damage

HEALDSBURG (KRON) — Even as the Kincade Fire continues to burn — recovery has already begun for some of it’s hardest hit victims.

Soda Rock Winery went up in flames nearly a week ago — it’s main building reduced to rubble.

But firefighters were able to save the barn that sits on the property.

And that’s where they held an impromptu recovery wine tasting today.

The clanking of glasses and several spur of the moment sips.

That’s what the employees at Soda Rock Winery thought was best, after a week filled with loss.

And guests, agreed.

“It’s pretty amazing one week later they’re already up and running,” one guest said.

“They put it out on Instagram and I said ‘I’ll be there shortly’… changed our plans, came here,” another guest said.

One week ago, an ember from the Kincade Fire made its way to the winery’s main building.

All that’s left standing now — is it’s front facade.

The 150 year old building had been restored by its current owner, Ken ilson, back in 2000.

“It’s been a tough week,” Wilson said. “You know, fitting the reality of losing Soda Rock into my life.”

Wilson says restoring the old general store and post office was a labor of love.

“A lot of memories are in each and every part of that winery for me,” he said. “Almost don’t even like to remind myself of all those little delicacies that I’ve put in there.”

Though a good deal of inventory was lost, most of the Soda Rock Wine is stored off site.

Making the decision to start a grassroots recovery on Saturday, an easy one.

“As you can see, a lot of people just being here to offer their sincere regrets for losing an icon of the valley,” he said. “Now we kinda gotta say the reality that yes, this winery burned, but, Alexander Valley will be here next week and the years to come.”