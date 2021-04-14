Solano County expands vaccine eligibility to 16+

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Solano County joins several other Bay Area counties expanding vaccine eligibility to those 16+.

“We are pleased to expand eligibility to all community members age 16 and older in Solano County,” said Bela T. Matyas, M.D., M.P.H., Solano County Health Officer. “With the temporary pause in providing the J&J vaccine, appointments for first vaccine doses may continue to be limited. We ask that the public continue to be patient as the pace of administering vaccines depends on supply. In the meantime, please continue to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining distance from those outside your household, by wearing a mask and by washing your hands often.”

Solano County is also pausing use of J&J vaccines following Tuesday’s recommendation by the CDC and FDA.

Officials said until further notice all vaccine clinics scheduled by the county will be administering the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

On Tuesday, Alameda, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties expanded vaccine eligibility to those 16+.