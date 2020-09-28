Solar storms may bring northern lights show to parts of the U.S.

Stargazers, assemble!

Expected solar storms could cause vibrant colored light shows for people living in northern portions of the United States this week.

The Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced G1 and G2 geometric storm watches through September 30th.

And if you happen to live in the right spot, you too can cross this incredible phenomenon off your bucket list.

What is an Aurora?

No… we’re not talking about your relative named Aurora! We’re talking about natural green light shows, also known as northern lights.

According to NASA, Auroras are caused by the sun, even though it’s easier to spot them at night. And during a solar storm, energy travels toward Earth resulting in neon green and red displays of light that are out of this world.

How to spot them?

The expected solar storm could trigger Auroras in parts of Michigan, the Dakotas, Minnesota, northern New England, and the Pacific Northwest, according to AccuWeather.

The closer you live to the north pole, the better. People in cities located at higher latitudes are more likely to see the phenomenon. Check out the NOAA website to find your city’s magnetic latitude.

Updated geomagnetic forecast from @NWSSWPC continues to hint at the possibility of aurora sighting as far south as Washington the next few nights. Outside of a bit of patchy fog, skies should be clear here! For more space weather info visit: https://t.co/8zBJmIfsob #wawx pic.twitter.com/zzP1aHZFDj — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 27, 2020

