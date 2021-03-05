Some Bay Area counties enjoy first weekend back in Red tier

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — This is the first weekend some Bay Area counties are back in the Red tier.

That means some businesses and cultural institutions are opening back up to patrons.

The Century Theaters multiplex in Mountain View is one of 10 Cinemark Theaters opening back up in the Bay Area. They can let in film buffs up to 25% capacity now that Santa Clara County is in the Red tier.

People can enjoy a movie somewhere other than their own couch, with a big bucket of popcorn to boot.

Other theaters are opening in other spots in Santa Clara County as well as San Mateo, San Francisco and Marin counties — with lots of cleaning protocols in place.

Residents said they are happy to come back to the movies again.

“I love the whole surround system, the big screens.”

“I think we need to slowly go back to normal, so I think this is the first step.”

Masks couldn’t hide the delight on the little faces of the children able to come back inside Billy’s Backyard at the Children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose, which opened back up Friday.

Although the indoor museum is still closed, they are shooting to let patrons back in in early April. But that was enough for one father to make the drive down all the way from Fairfield.

“There’s no distance that we won’t go to give our kids a piece of happiness,” he said.

Pre-COVID parents could just buy tickets when they showed up to the children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose, but now they will have to make reservations first as part of the new protocols.