Sonoma County could be added to state’s COVID-19 watchlist with elevated cases, hospitalizations

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The state is monitoring Sonoma County closely and may soon put them on their growing watchlist of counties with elevated hospitalizations and a growing number of coronavirus cases.

“Crazy emotional roller-coaster,” Dustin Valette said.

Valette is describing life as a business owner during the coronavirus pandemic.

He transformed his restaurant from a indoor dining establishment to a take out concept in order to feed his customers and pay his employees.

Two weeks ago — they reopened their doors, and while people were allowed inside — Valette had to remove 60% of his tables.

“It was a pretty rough I think technically three months but felt like five years but we were excited to get out of it,” Valette said. “And now we are staring down that barrel of doing it all over again.”

Valette may have to shut his doors to diners once again, with the state monitoring Sonoma County because of an increase in hospitalizations and coronavirus cases.

These red flags may put them on the watchlist — meaning museums, card rooms, zoos, bars, indoor dining, breweries and wineries that just reopened may have to close down once again.

“It’s been really hard just to widow through the various bits of information on how to react,” Serena Lourie said.

Right next door to Valette restaurant is the Cartograph tasting room. Its owners plan to start outdoor seating on Friday and will bring in food in order to stay open.

“I think we are going to hang in there as long as we can and as long as we can stay open we will keep as many people there as we can.”

If Sonoma County is put on the watchlist, the restrictions will last for at least three weeks.

