Sonoma County eases beach, park restrictions

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County made access to local parks and beaches a bit easier starting Wednesday.

Helen Putnam Regional Park in Petaluma is one of several inland Sonoma County recreation areas that now has it’s parking lot open so residents can drive in to enjoy it.

It’s part of a change to the county’s shelter in place order now in effect.

Coastal beaches are now slightly more accessible open from sunrise to 11 a.m., and from 5 p.m. to sunset. — meaning they are still off limits during the bulk of the day. They are only open to people who live within walking or biking distance.

Those beach parking lots are still closed.

A park official said pullouts along Highway 1 are closed off and law enforcement is actively ticketing those in violation to discourage people from driving in from out of the area to spend the day at the beach.

Parking lots at some of the bigger Russian River beaches are back open. People are now allowed to go and swim, fish or kayak at places like Steelhead Beach. However, it is still not OK to spread out a blanket for sunbathing or picnicking.

At Helen Putnam Regional Park, several signs are up advising people that social distancing rules still apply.

Despite the grey and rainy day, there were people out enjoying the trails who say they are excited to be able to drive out and experience nature.

You can find a list of which Sonoma County parks and Russian River beaches now have their parking lots open.

