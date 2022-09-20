SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a grant worth nearly $2.5 million to support behavioral health mobile crisis teams in four cities across the North Bay on Tuesday, according to a statement from the County of Sonoma.

The grant will assist the cities of Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, and Cotati to develop mobile crisis service programs. These programs would send behavioral health and emergency medical service teams to emergency calls which do not require law enforcement assistance.

Over the past ten years the Sonoma County Department of Health Services (DHS) has managed a Mobile Support Team program which responded to calls where an individual might have been experiencing a behavioral health crisis. Tina Rivera, director of DHS, says that law enforcement presence can sometimes escalate situations unnecessarily.

“We have found that a dedicated team of behavioral health first responders is vital in these situations, and we are proud to help our municipal partners establish these services,” Rivera said.

The four-year funding agreement states that Petaluma will get the largest chunk at $916,000, Santa Rosa will receive $415,000, $769,00 will go to Rohnert Park and Cotati will receive $146,000. The remaining $250,000 in funding will go towards county staff. For more information about Sonoma County’s Mobile Support Team, please visit the county’s website.