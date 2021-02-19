Sonoma County has administered more than 100,000 vaccines

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County has administered more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to residents, county officials announced Friday.

More than one in five residents over the age of 16 have received at least one dose.

In total, Sonoma County has administered 107,807 vaccines — 53,314 Moderna and 54,493 Pfizer.

The county has provided at least one dose of the vaccine to 85,889 residents — which is more than 20% of its residents who are currently eligible for vaccination.

“We still have a long way to go, but thanks to the progress and collaboration we are achieving at the local level, it’s clear that we are on the right track. The issue going forward will be supply,” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said. “Thanks to all of these community efforts, we have a great system in place, but we have the ability to do three times more vaccinations than we are doing now. We just need more vaccines.”

Beginning Monday, Feb. 22, residents ages 65 and older will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines at county-supported clinics.

The county began its vaccination rollout by focusing on those age 75 and above.

But health officials say they believe they can expand vaccine eligibility to a larger group.

“We now believe we are at a point where we can open vaccinations up to the wider group of 65 and older, but I want to make clear that this is a very large group so getting an appointment is going to be a challenge for a while. Please be patient,” Dr. Sundari Mase, Health Officer for Sonoma County, said.

Essential food workers, grocery store and restaurant workers in Sonoma County will also be eligible for vaccinations on Monday, health officials announced.

For those ages 65 and older, appointments will be available at the following clinics: