Sonoma County unveils new cutting-edge technology to fight fires

SANOMA (AP) — Sonoma County officials say they will add artificial intelligence technology to help fight wildfires with a 24-7 monitor to track fire outbreaks.

Officials said that the system would be added to its network of wildfire detection cameras, many posted on radio technology towers.

The AI sensors would allow fire officials to monitor outbreaks 24/7 without a human having to watch.

The system would send a text or email to emergency crews when a possible fire is spotted.

This month the county awarded a $300,000 contract to South Korea-based Alchera Inc. In 2017, a blaze destroyed more than 5,000 homes and killed 24 people in the heart of Northern California wine country.