(KRON) — A preliminary magnitude 3.8 earthquake shook Sonoma County around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the USGS. The quake struck a few miles northwest of The Geysers, a geothermal field that spans around 30 square miles.

Earlier Sunday, Sonoma County was hit by a 3.0 quake in the same area that struck around 8:39 a.m. Both quakes were centered about 15 miles north northeast of Healdsburg.

There were no preliminary reports of any damages or injuries related to either of the quakes.

