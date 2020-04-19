Sonoma County residents adjust to face covering requirement

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The use of face coverings is required now in Sonoma County.
The public health order went into effect on Friday.
>> San Francisco, Alameda joins Bay Area counties requiring face coverings
Businesses and families are adjusting to covering up.
“I don’t want your germs and you don’t want mine,” Fred Watson said.
Rotten Robbie on Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa is asking customers to cover their faces before entering the shop.
“Yeah, it’s a pain,” Sam Wirth said. “But the longer we do it, the faster we get through it.”
The order was issued by the Sonoma County Public Health Officer, requiring the public to wear face coverings in indoor facilities outside of their homes went into effect Friday.
“I have two children and I think it’s really incredibly strange for them to be in a world where everybody is wearing masks,” Kiki Sikora said. “I don’t like it. It’s the new normal for them with fires and now with viruses.”
Drive-thru restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and even the outdoors.
Anywhere or instance six-feet of distance between yourself and the next closest person cannot be maintained require face coverings.
“Normally, I stay at home, except I decided to keep my car full of gas,” Watson said. “And, I take my pooch out for a ride during the day — I just don’t get out and mix with anybody.”
Employers of essential businesses tasked with making sure employees cover up.
Those businesses also have the right to refuse service to customers defying the indefinite order.
Neighboring Marin County Public Health Department has issued a similar order regarding face coverings that goes into effect Wednesday.
Enforcement begins the same day for the mirroring order mandated in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.
Face masks is now a necessity for most of the Bay Area.
“I think it’s gonna keep up safe and stop it from spreading more than it already has,” Jeannie Ferretti said. “And hopefully put a stop to this so we can go back to normal life.”
The public health officer has requested the sheriff and all local police chiefs ensure compliance and enforcement of the order.
A violation constitutes a threat and menace to public health that could be punishable by a fine, jail time or both.
