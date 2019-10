SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The Kincade Fire is now 60% contained.

Cal Fire expects full containment by Nov. 7.

The fire did not grow since the last update.

It’s burned more than 76,000 acres.

As people in Sonoma County return home, many are still displaced by the fire.

Stepping in to offer some assistance is the Salvation Army.

Major Rio Ray from the Sonoma County Salvation Army talks with the KRON4 Morning News more about what it’s doing to help.

