SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County announced that it will be hosting a “Russian River Rally for Ukraine” at the Guerneville pedestrian bridge on Friday.

The rally is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and residents are invited to take part.

The event is organized by the Russian River Chamber of Commerce and Lower Russian River Municipal Advisory Council, in partnership with the City of Healdsburg and the County.

It will be the third bridge over the Russian River to be lighted in yellow and blue, following the Healdsburg Memorial Bridge on Feb. 28 and the Monte Rio Bridge on March 9.

“Thanks to fast action by the County of Sonoma Department of Transportation and Public Works, the Monte Rio Bridge and Guerneville pedestrian bridge will be lit up in blue and yellow, matching the Healdsburg Memorial Bridge, in a show of solidarity for Ukraine,” said District 4 Supervisor James Gore, Chair of the Board of Supervisors.

“This is an opportunity to show support for the innocent people of Ukraine as they endure a horrible war and struggle for sovereignty in the face of invasion.”

Team members from the County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works installed the lights by applying a color gel to the existing bridge lights.

The County said the Guerneville pedestrian bridge will also be featured under floodlights to enhance the display.