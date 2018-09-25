Sonoma County Wine Auction Breaks Records and Raises Over $5.7 Million for Charity

It was another Sonoma County Wine Auction to remember. Hosted by the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation, the auction offered three days (September 20-22) of wine and food experiences, as well as the chance to support several local charitable organizations focusing on: literacy, education, arts & culture, environment, health & human services, and a paramount local cause this year—fire relief.



Last year’s wildfires claimed more than 5,000 homes and 200,000 acres in the area, and this year’s auction offered the opportunity to help rebuild the community, with a special Fund-A-Need paddle raise focused on housing solutions. The response under the tent was incredible, resulting in $2.5 million dollars raised for this purpose.



“We know fire recovery needs to be looked at through a longer-term lens,” said George Hamel, Jr, 2018 Honorary Chair. “Housing is a basic and fundamental necessity for everyone, and my family and I feel strongly about supporting this effort. We are humbled and grateful to everyone who raised their paddles.”



Named one of the nation’s top charitable wine auctions by Wine Spectator, the Sonoma County Wine Auction supports more nonprofits in Sonoma County than any other event. Their auction brings together vintners, winegrowers, chefs, sponsor partners and guests revealing their amazing generosity and support—all with the mission and vision of “giving back” to the Sonoma County community, enhancing the lives of those in need.



I was fortunate enough to take part in this year’s festivities, and it was unforgettable.



A weekend of wine, food and charitable giving

Soon after arriving in Sonoma County Thursday evening, I attended the first event of the weekend: a big kick-off party, dubbed the “Best. Party. Ever.”



The shindig was hosted at Paradise Ridge Winery, which was lost in last year’s tragic Sonoma County wildfires. The winery is now being rebuilt, and the feeling of hopefulness after loss helped set the tone for the weekend’s theme: Sonoma County’s revival.



“This location was directly impacted by the October wildfires,” said Michael Haney, Executive Director of the Sonoma County Vintners. “Sadly the winery and cellar were lost, but as the family and Paradise Ridge begins to rebuild, Paradise Ridge serves as an inspirational setting to open the weekend’s events.”



We tasted wine from more than 20 local wineries, including Hamel Family Wines, Jackson Family Wines, Ramey Wine Cellars, Rodney Strong Vineyards, Davis Family Vineyards, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Hirsch Vineyards, Benovia Winery and more. After mingling amongst happy guests, we enjoyed LIVE music and dancing during a performance from Big Swing and the Ballroom Blasters.

Friday’s Vintner Dinner

The following day, a select number of vintners hosted a dinner for guests, including Benovia Winery, Christopher Creek Winery, Hamel Family Wines, Jackson Family Wines and Silver Oak Winery. I was honored to attend George Hamel, Jr.’s dinner, and after walking in the front doors of Hamel Family Wines, I immediately felt lucky to be in such a special place. I was greeted by bubbles and a vineyard view, made even more exceptional by their floor to ceiling windows—within seconds, I felt the warmth of the sunlight pouring in and the hospitality of the Hamel Family. After noshing on appetizers and sipping sparkling wine, we made our way to dinner on their expansive deck overlooking the vineyard and hills at sunset. “It’s always special for me when we have a visiting chef and host a dinner at our winery with guests who have never visited the property before. This dinner was particularly memorable. One of our family’s favorite chefs, Angelo Auriana from Factory Kitchen in LA, literally blew our guests away with his extraordinary Italian food, while at the same time, making our wines shine,” said George Hamel, Jr.



Courses included citrus marinated prawn (paired with 2017 Hamel Family Wines Sauvignon Blanc), pasta with almond basil pesto (paired with the 2016 Hamel Family Wines Reserve Sauvignon Blanc), handmade ricotta gnocchi (paired with the 2016 Amapola Creek Nuns Canyon Vineyard Zinfandel), Cabernet-braised beef cheeks with gorgonzola crema, that cut like butter (paired with the 2014 Hamel Family Wines Pamelita Reserve). This last wine is named after George Hamel Jr’s wife, Pam—a nice touch for this family owned winery that farms organically and follows biodynamic practices. Another tasty course was the risotto with white truffle. “Two-time James Beard Award winner, and this year’s Sonoma County Wine Auction Honored Chef, Nancy Oakes, declared his risotto to be “perfect”, said Hamel Jr.



Richard Arrowood, Sonoma County Wine Auction Honored Vintner also attended this dinner and poured one of his wines. “It was simply a night for the ages. Richard is a living legend—with more than 50 vintages in Sonoma County—who happens to still be making world class wine. In addition, he is a shining example for all of us, and a fine mentor to our sons, GIII and John, said Hamel Jr.



Saturday’s Auction

Thursday’s and Friday’s events were a treat in their own right and led up to the main event: Saturday’s fabulous auction, which broke records and raised over $5.7 million for the Sonoma County community.



Hosted at La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard, the auction festivities kicked off in the afternoon with a gorgeous reception and auction lot preview. I enjoyed a warm day, glass in tow, walking under the shade of beautiful trees showing the first signs of autumn, checking out the winery auction lots and meeting with many winery owners who were on hand to chat and pour a splash of their wine.



Among the auction lots was the chance to spend an evening with Grammy Award-winning pianist George Winston at the Charles M. Schulz Museum. The night included music (of course) paired with a five-course dinner featuring Hamel Family wines. That lot sold for a collective total of $460,000, with each of the 46 donors paying $10,000.



“We were thrilled about this year’s collection of auction lots—from far away adventures to treasures of the rarest kind,” Haney said. Among the travel experiences offered were tickets on the Centre Court for the Wimbledon Men’s Final and dinner with a Wimbledon legend, bought for $190,000.



Wine lovers and collectors found some incredible rare offerings, such as a 111-bottle collection of top-scoring Sonoma County wines. And for the gourmands, several lots featured experiences with many of the Bay Area’s most revered chefs, such as this year’s Culinary Chair, Dustin Valette and this year’s Chef Honoree, Nancy Oakes.



Since its inception, the Sonoma County Wine Auction has raised nearly $35 million for local charitable organizations. After the difficult year the Sonoma area has experienced, it was particularly gratifying to take part in an event that celebrated the local bounty, and helped to rebuild the community.



“This year’s Sonoma County Wine Auction is particularly important for two reasons. It showcased the vitality and resilience of Sonoma—not just in the wine industry, but also throughout the broader community. And the Fund-a-Need lot was designated to providing funds for affordable housing following the devastating fires last October. Giving people housing and hope are essential to the recovery, and Sonoma Vintners is playing a key role”, said Stuart Bryan, SCV Board Member and Proprietor of Pride Mountain Vineyards.

A Weekend to Remember

I often have the opportunity to taste incredible wine and food, but it isn’t every day I get the chance to support such a truly inspiring cause: rebuilding a rich community that has recently survived a devastating wildfire.



I will always remember interacting with local vintners and witnessing the generosity and communal mindset they possess. If you ever have the chance to taste wine and tour vineyards in Sonoma County, you will see for yourself the local pride, dedication to the land and immense natural beauty that this area possesses.



Fortunately, I picked up a few bottles of wine over the weekend to bring back home with me. I expect I’ll think fondly of my memorable time at the Sonoma County Wine Auction whenever I uncork one.