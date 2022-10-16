SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) — An investigation has been opened into a law enforcement shooting that put one suspect in the hospital, according to a Facebook post from Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

At 10 p.m. on Saturday, SCSO deputies were called to the 200 block of West Napa Street due to a report of a man breaking vehicle windows in the parking lot. After arriving on scene deputies were unable to find the suspect. At that time deputies received a report of a suspect with a gun near the 400 block of First Street West.

At 10:15 p.m. a deputy with SCSO found the suspect in a parking lot on the 100 block of West Napa Street near the south side of the roadway. According to deputies, the suspect was armed with a firearm. SCSO says the deputy told the suspect to drop the gun multiple times, but the suspect did not comply. The suspect then reportedly shot at a deputy at least once, according to SCSO.

The deputy returned fire, but the suspect then ran south through the parking lot. Deputies believe they struck the suspect with at least one gunshot. About a minute later, the suspect ran out of the alley with a firearm still in his hand, and running in the direction of deputies. Another deputy then shot the suspect who fell to the ground.

Deputies proceeded with verbal commands as the suspect lay on the ground until his firearm was secured. Then deputies began providing medical aid to the suspect before emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital.

The suspect is a white man in his 40s from Sonoma Valley. He was later transferred to a Sacramento hospital for further treatment. He is currently in critical condition, and no additional information will be shared about the suspect until his next of kin can be notified.

SCSO contacted the Sonoma County Critical Incident Protocol and requested Santa Rosa Police Department and Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office to conduct an independent investigation into what led to the police shooting.

Neither of the deputies involved in the shooting were injured. Both have been placed on administrative leave. The names of both deputies as well as how many years they have been with the SCSO will be announced later in the week.