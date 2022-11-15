SONOMA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in the city of Sonoma are looking into what is being called “suspicious activity” Tuesday afternoon in the area of Mountain Cemetery and an adjacent walking trail. A police spokesperson said the public is being asked to avoid the area of 2nd Street East and Blue Wing Drive while police officers are investigating in the area.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting the investigation from the air via helicopter. There are no further details.

