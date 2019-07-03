Sonoma Sheriffs ask public to help find Valley Ford Shooter

PETALUMA (KRON) – The Sonoma County Sheriffs Department are asking the public to help locate a suspect in a shooting that took place last Saturday in Petaluma.

The suspect is Eduardo Giovay Lopez-Cabrera, 21, of Petaluma. He is 5’1″ and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and goes by aliases “Peque,” “Pequeño” and “Shorty.” The suspect is armed and dangerous, and police advise to not approach him, but call 911 immediately.

On June 29 police responded to a fight involving a gun at the 12000 block of Valley Ford Road. When they arrived, two victims were on the scene, one suffering from a knife wound on the head, and they other from a gunshot in the leg.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and are still alive, according to police. The man with the leg wound has been released, but the man with a cut on his head remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Two other suspects were arrested on July 1. Anthony Racines, 19, and Calvin Garcia, 23, were charged with battery with serious injury, conspiracy, gang enhancement, and attempted murder respectively.

The police believe this incident is likely gang related.

If you have any information on the suspect call Sgt. Cutting at 707-565-2815