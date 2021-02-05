‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dead at 91

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 26: Christopher Plummer attends the “The Exception” Premiere – 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at the BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

(NEXSTAR) — Christopher Plummer, best known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music,” died Friday morning. He was 91.

Variety reports Plummer died at his home in Connecticut with his wife by his side.

Over more than 50 years in the industry, Plummer enjoyed varied roles ranging from the film “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” to the voice of the villain in 2009′s “Up” and as a canny lawyer in Broadway’s “Inherit the Wind.”

But it was opposite Julie Andrews as von Trapp that made him a star. He played an Austrian captain who must flee the country with his folk-singing family to escape service in the Nazi navy, a role he lamented was “humorless and one-dimensional.” Plummer spent the rest of his life referring to the film as “The Sound of Mucus” or “S&M.”

“We tried so hard to put humor into it,” he told The Associated Press in 2007. “It was almost impossible. It was just agony to try to make that guy not a cardboard figure.”

The role catapulted Plummer to stardom, but he never took to leading men parts, despite his silver hair, good looks and ever-so-slight English accent. He preferred character parts, considering them more meaty.

Plummer had a remarkable film renaissance late in life, which began with his acclaimed performance as Mike Wallace in Michael Mann’s 1999 film “The Insider,” continued in films such 2001’s “A Beautiful Mind” and 2009′s The Last Station,” in which he played a deteriorating Tolstoy and was nominated for an Oscar.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashioned manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager told Variety in a statement. “He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.