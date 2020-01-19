Sources: 2 police officers killed in Hawaii shooting

Video courtesy Eric Clark

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sources tell us that two police officers are dead after responding to a home on Hibiscus Dr. in the Diamond Head area. A landlord was reportedly at the house to evict its tenant. The tenant stabbed the landlord and three officers responded and were fired upon.

The house was reportedly set on fire which then set five surrounding houses and a number of vehicles on fire. Other homes in the area have been evacuated. There are 50 fire personnel on-scene.

There are road closures in the area: westbound on Diamond Head Rd., eastbound on Paki Rd. and Kalakaua Ave.

