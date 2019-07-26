Live Now
South Africa opens its first insect-only restaurant

by: CNN Newsource

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (CNN Newsource) — Craving some mopani worm polenta? 

How about back soldier fly larvae croquettes?

These dishes are now available in Cape Town — in South Africa’s first insect-only restaurant.

The pop up, called the insect experience, offers bug-composed dishes under Chef Mario Barnard, who said the goal is to make the meals quote “visually pleasing for everybody.”

Reportedly, all the insects are locally sourced and some even have a nutty flavor profile.

This insect experience also offers its own bug-based ice cream.

Barnard says the plan is to take the restaurant from a pop up to a quote “standalone fine dining establishment”.

