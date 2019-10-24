South Bay businesses prepare for PG&E blackouts for second time

LA HONDA (KRON) — Spooky is how one resident of La Honda described the situation as the wind was picking up ahead of the likely power shutdown.

Several hundred PG&E customers may be impacted between here and the coast.

The hardest part is the not knowing for sure if it will happen says Rima Khalaf.

“It’s like they put our lives on hold,” she said.

In nearby Sky Londa at the Skywood Trading Post, Manager Dylan Haase was moving

perishables and preparing for a repeat of what cost the business several thousand dollars two weeks ago.

“We were all under the impression that with the last checks that they knew what was going on and they had a good understanding that this wasn’t going to happen for a while and now they’re saying this is going to happen all the time,” Haase.

He said the outages are costing his small business a lot of money.

KRON4’S Rob Fladeboe ran into Bob Zontos stocking up on gas and propane at Alice’s Restaurant where Highways 84 and 35 meet.

His power was out for three days with the last outage.

Alice’s has long since installed a generator and will be able to ride out another

power shutdown.

Alice’s is the only convenient source for food and fuel when the lights go out.

The entire community is a bit on edge says Alice’s owner Andy Kerr.



“We’ll have fuel brought into today, extra fuel brought in, gasoline for customers. We have extra food brought in,” he said. “It’s a hassle for sure.”

Back at the Skywood Trading Post, Dylan Haase is waiting for a generator that may not arrive in time.

