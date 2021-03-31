South Bay farm workers get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Frontline agricultural workers in the South Bay received second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

On Cesar Chavez Day, about 1,000 farm workers completed their COVID-19 vaccination.

The workers received their first dose of the vaccine on Feb. 28.

Now, these farm workers are some of the first in Santa Clara County to be fully vaccinated.

“Our farmworkers who harvest the food we put on our tables make California and this area one of the largest agricultural producing regions in the world generating billions of dollars in revenue every year,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said. “We need to keep them safe and protected by going to them with the COVID-19 vaccination because they are at increased risk of getting the virus due to working and housing conditions. With this collaboration we are bringing a significant portion of the farmworker population to safety.”

The vaccination drive was a partnership between the County of Santa Clara, United Farm Workers, Monterey Mushrooms, and the UFW Foundation.

Vaccines were completed by Santa Clara County’s mobile clinic to ensure equitable vaccine administration to all community members, especially those working in sectors and regions of the county most heavily impacted by COVID-19.

“This is a milestone in the effort to vaccinate our farm worker community in Santa Clara County,” Joe Deviney, Agriculture Commissioner for the County of Santa Clara, said. “This partnership enabled the County to offer easily accessible shots on the spot, where people work. It’s part of the path to get vaccines to impacted communities as effectively and quickly as supplies allow.”

More information about COVID-19 vaccination in Santa Clara County can be found on the County’s website at www.sccfreevax.org.