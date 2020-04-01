South Bay martial arts studio helps elementary school students stay active during pandemic

SAN JOSE, Calif., (KRON) — With schools closed due to shelter-in-place orders, a San Jose martial arts studio is helping its community stay active for free. Victory Martial Arts studios in San Jose is offering free virtual classes to a local elementary school in an effort to help students stay active during the pandemic.

After the shelter-in-place orders was issued, many students were left to finish out the school year at home through virtual classes. Adjusting with the orders Victory Martial Arts reached out to Reed Elementary School in San Jose to offer free virtual martial arts classes. Director Evan Indalos spoke to KRON 4 about stepping in to offer their services during the pandemic.

“We want to make sure these kids learn to have focus and to especially have fun,” Indalos said.

Victory Martial Arts Studio giving local elementary students classes online.

The martial arts studio goes beyond helping students attain physical fitness and focuses on shaping successful individuals. Students are taught respect, self-control, honesty and integrity.

The martial arts studio kicked off the first set of classes with Reed Elementary School students this week on Monday and again on Wednesday. As many as 50 students joined online with Zoom to learn basic life skills through martial arts.

“We help build up a kid and try to help them build self confidence through martial arts,” Indalos said.

With so much uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic the martial arts studio wanted to give its community some sense of normalcy. At this time, the martial arts studio is only partnered with Reed Elementary School but is looking to expand with others to offer similar classes.

“This is another way for us to say we want to help you during this time when so many people have uncertainty,” Indalos said.

Victory Martial Arts has four studios located throughout the South Bay with two in San Jose and one Morgan Hill.