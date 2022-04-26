SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The standoff that started Monday morning in South Sacramento ended just before 3 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect and victim walked out of the house where they had spent much of the previous day surrounded by police and SWAT teams.

The situation started on Monday around 10 a.m. when police said they attempted to contact a man who may have fired a gun.

Law enforcement surrounded a home where the suspect took a man hostage, placing nearby schools on lockdown and closing both Esmerelda Way and 58th Street were closed from Fruitridge Road to 27th Avenue.

Authorities also ordered neighbors to evacuate the area for their safety.

One man who left his home around 11 a.m. Monday said he was unable to return to it until well after the standoff had ended.

“Luckily I belong to the gym over here so I used the restroom over there but it’s ridiculous now. They should have let us in after they took him away. Why do they hold up the whole street?” the neighbor said.

This is a developing story.