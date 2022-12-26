SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested by the South San Francisco Police Department over the weekend in relation to a catalytic converter theft Friday. Weekend dayshift officers with the department investigated the theft, which took place on the 300 block of Shaw Road, not far from SFO. According to a social media post from the department, a possible suspect and suspect vehicle were identified using surveillance footage.

On Saturday, officers received an alert from an Automated License Plate Recognition camera and located the suspect vehicle on the 100 block of Baden Avenue, on the edge of downtown South San Francisco.

Officers made contact with the suspect, a 43-year-old from Oakland. According to South SF PD, he provided a false name to officers, who found he had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was found to be in possession of a cut catalytic converter, Sawzall and jacks.

Also in the vehicle was a 43-year-old passenger, also from Oakland, and also found to have an outstanding warrant. That suspect provided multiple false names to officers, according to the social media post. Both suspects were arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.