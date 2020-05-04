South San Francisco police, fire departments join girl’s Quinceañera drive-by celebration

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The coronavirus outbreak has forced several events to be postponed or even canceled.
But one Bay Area community came together on Sunday to make sure Guadalupe’s 15th birthday was special.
The South San Francisco police and fire departments joined Guadalupe’s friends and family for a Quinceañera drive-by celebration.
Video shows Guadalupe, in a beautiful dress, greeted by many. South San Francisco fire trucks, police cars and other vehicles drove past her, honking their horns, gifting her with presents, or simply shouting and celebrating her special day.
Guadalupe attended the South San Francisco Police Department’s Youth Academy a few years ago.
The SSFPD and SSFFD say they will provide the same response to the requests received by residents while the shelter-in-place orders are in effect.
Feliz cumpleaños, Guadalupe!
