SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Police stopped an alleged catalytic converter thief in his tracks on Friday night, and his getaway driver led police on a chase to Oakland, according to a statement from the South San Francisco Police Department.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Aspen Avenue, near Alfredo’s Market, due to a report of a catalytic converter theft in progress. Once officers arrived on scene, they found a suspect in the process of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to police.

The suspect, a 40-year-old Oakland man, attempted to run to a vehicle that was waiting nearby, but officers caught up with him on foot. The vehicle fled the area but was later found by Colma Police Department and officers with California Highway Patrol on northbound Highway 101.

KRON On is streaming now

After the vehicle crossed over the city line into Oakland, law enforcement ended the pursuit. The original suspect was booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of grand theft, conspiracy and resisting arrest.