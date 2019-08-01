Meet South San Francisco PD’s newest officer, a K9

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Fully certified and ready to work. The newest K9 to join the South San Francisco Police Department.

The K9 is trained specifically to sniff out firearms.

“So he takes all the smells the guns have. The metals, the plastic, the gun powder, the oils and he can smell those and can tell me if there’s a gun in the area.”

Tex’s Handler, Officer Adam Kerrigan says he’s always wanted a K9 partner. As gun violence and crimes continue to rise, it’s important to have Tex on staff.

“Unfortunately we are seeing an uprise in illegal guns. They are readily accessible they’re very easy to find and they’re very easy to hide.”

K9 teams train every Wednesday for five hours. The dogs will do that for their entire working life. Which can be anywhere from one and a half to 10 years, depending on its health.

“He was running along the wall and when he found the gun, he stops and he’ll stare at me and look at me. That’s his cue of telling me he’s found something.”

Though Tex is primarily used in search warrants to sniff out residences and cars, Officer Kerrigan says he is a dual purpose dog.

“He can find missing children. He can track people. He can also help me apprehend people as well. If we were to go in a house to look for a gun, it would take six or seven officers an hour. To search the house completely for Tex, it would take a third of the time to completely search the house. He’s very passionate, he’s got a very good drive to him.”